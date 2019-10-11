JINJER Release New Single And Music Video "On The Top"

Ukrainian modern metal frontrunners, Jinjer, have released a music video for the gut-punching anthem, “On The Top”. Never failing to deliver an unforgettable hook, “On The Top” slinks along a punishing groove before soaring into melodic passages - just another example of what listeners can expect to be met with on the band’s upcoming full-length album, Macro, out October 25 via Napalm Records.

Says the band: "Have you ever felt like a rat in a rat race? It seems like the world is spinning faster and faster every single day and everyone is going crazy searching for this thing called success. However, we tend to forget that real happiness has nothing to do with it- not a career, achievements, money etc. Is it really worth climbing up the ladder just to be ON to the TOP if there is nothing or no one there for you in the end? It's OK to want to be the best you can possibly be but just remember that success has its price but it's up to you to decide how much you are willing to pay for it. It’s your choice to make but your burden to bare …”

Punishing riffs, aggressively blended vocals and astonishingly deep lyrics make Macro their most advanced and undeniable album yet - taking the listener on a journey of trauma, power struggle and greed with a progressive groove metal backdrop.

While January 2019’s Micro EP proved to be a short exercise in madness and technical brilliance, fans still aren’t prepared for what Jinjer has in store with the absolutely unbridled Macro. Defying all boundaries, the aptly titled opening track, 'On The Top", features the band's eclectic trademarks and obeys one law only - their own. Frontwoman Tatiana Shmaylyuk defines the unique character of the Ukrainian act with menacing whispers, enthralling clean vocals and brutal growls whilst lethally groovy riff cascades melt into twisted songwriting. There is space for a microscopic bit of reggae "Judgement (& Punishment)" in all the heaviness, the double bass is beautifully out of control on "Pausing Death", and technically superior tracks like ‘Home Back’ defy gravity.

Says the band: "Going from small things to bigger ones is the natural order of things, and we've paved a path from “Micro” to “Macro”, carrying the weight of feelings, emotions and experience. This is a monumental point in the story of Jinjer, the quintessence of what makes us what we are now as the people and as a band. We are proud of every single note sung and played on “Macro” and can't wait for you to give it a listen!"

Macro will be available in the following formats:

- 1 CD Jewel Case (20 Page Booklet)

- LP Gatefold Black

- LP Gatefold Splatter (strictly limited to 500)

- LP Gatefold Gree Transparent (strictly limited to 500)

- Deluxe Box - including Music Cassette, lyric book, tote bag, signed autograph cards (strictly limited)

- Digital Album

Tracklisting:

"On The Top"

"Pit Of Consciousness"

"Judgement (& Punishment)"

"Retrospection"

"Pausing Death"

"Noah"

"Home Back"

"The Prophecy"

"IainnereP"

"Judgement (& Punishment)" video:

(Photo - Tementiy Pronov)