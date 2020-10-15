JINJER Releases Intense Music Video For "The Prophecy"

Sticking their heads in the sand during a pandemic has never been an option for Ukrainian groove metal juggernaut, Jinjer. Instead of drowning in self-pity and using the current global situation as an excuse to be lazy, the band has not only unleashed the ferocious new video to their sixth single, "The Prophecy", today, but have also announced that they will be making videos for the remaining three songs off of their critically acclaimed breakthrough album, Macro.

Eugene, Jinjer bassist, comments: "When we wrote 'The Prophecy' in 2019, little did we know that it would prophesize things to come in 2020... the entire screwed up, scary and confusing year all wrapped up in our brand new single. That being said - we are not only very excited for this new video, but to also announce that we will release videos for all tracks from our Macro album. It‘s the very least we can do in these strange times!"

Jinjer are currently gearing up for the release of their very first official live album: Alive In Melbourne, to be released on November 20 via Napalm Records. Alive In Melbourne was recorded during the sold out debut Macro Australia Tour in March 2020, just days before COVID-19 stopped the band's world tour in its tracks and changed all of our lives collectively forever.

Alive In Melbourne is now available for pre-order and will be released in various lavish editions.

Alive In Melbourne tracklisting:

Intro

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Sit Stay Roll Over"

"Ape"

"Judgement & Punishment"

"I Speak Astronomy"

"Who Is Gonna Be The One"

"Noah"

"Retrospection"

"Perennial"

"On The Top"

"Pit Of Consciousness"

"Home Back"

"Words Of Wisdom"

"Pisces"

"Captain Clock"

Outro

(Photo - Javier Bragado)