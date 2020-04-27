JINJER Releases LEGO Fan Video For "Perennial"

Staying indoors for long periods of time does have its silver linings - for instance, more time for artistic inspiration. Jinjer fan Mychailo Halinin turned boredom and isolation into creativity and remade the seminal music video for "Perennial" from their 2019 EP Micro, with LEGO.

Comments bass player Eugene Abdukhanov: "Who has not played with LEGO as a kid? Who has not secretly dreamed of starring in their own LEGO MOVIE!? What a wonderful gift and pleasure this was to watch and now to release Perennial LEGO to the world… these are indeed very strange days but thank you Mychailo for making our day a little bit more bright and positive!"

(Photo - Tementiy Pronov)