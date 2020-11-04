JINJER Releases "Retrospection" Live Video

Jinjer are back with their brand new single, "Retrospection" (Live), taken from their upcoming live album: Alive In Melbourne, which will be released on November 20 via Napalm Records. The live album and subsequent videos were filmed on March 5 this year during their debut Australian tour with the pandemic hot on the heels of their Macro World Tour, which would sadly, along with the rest of the musical landscape come to a screeching halt a week after the Melbourne set was captured for on film. Still, with Jinjer's sheer will, drive, determination and never give up attitude they were able to turn the madness of this year into a positive.

Bassist Eugene Abdukhanov comments: It‘s still pretty incredible that 4 Ukrainians travelled 14,770 km just to sing in their native language... to the welcoming ears, eyes and open arms of Melbourne. This night will forever be burned in our hearts and the beat of "Retrospection" fit that night like never before. Shows like this should happen each time we perform and we cannot wait to get back on tour to make sure that happens every night. Until then just enjoy this moment in time called Alive In Melbourne."

Alive In Melbourne is now available for pre-order and will be released in various lavish editions.

Alive In Melbourne tracklisting:

Intro

"Teacher, Teacher!"

"Sit Stay Roll Over"

"Ape"

"Judgement & Punishment"

"I Speak Astronomy"

"Who Is Gonna Be The One"

"Noah"

"Retrospection"

"Perennial"

"On The Top"

"Pit Of Consciousness"

"Home Back"

"Words Of Wisdom"

"Pisces"

"Captain Clock"

Outro

"Sit Stay Roll Over" video:

"Teacher, Teacher!" video:

Find Jinjer's tour itinerary here.

(Photo - Javier Bragado)