JJ CHARDEAU Launches Magical Music Man Rock Opera With Release Of In Terra Cognita? Album

French musician and composer, JJ Chardeau, has launched his rock opera, Magical Music Man, on CD, Download and Streaming platforms with the album, In Terra Cognita?

The album features special guests including Mark Andes (Canned Heat, Spirit), Jerry Goodman (Mahavishnu Orchestra), Brian Auger (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones), Jason Scheff (Chicago), Alex Ligertwood(Santana), Martin Barre (Jethro Tull), Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp, John Fogerty), John McFee (Doobie Brothers), Danny Seraphine (Chicago), John Helliwell (Supertramp), Michael Sadler (Saga), Chris Pinnick (Chicago) and Hank Linderman (America, Chicago).

The premise of the rock opera is: When his on board computer fails Magical Musical Man learns that he will crash on a planet reportedly inhabited by Degenerates, called Earth. In a panic he sees only one salvation: calling God the great alchemist-creator of the universe to his rescue. Thus appears God (portrayed by Jean-Claude Drouot) but He has no memory of the human kind. He only remembers a quarrel between the first couple of humans about an apple... So God agrees to accompany Magical Musical Man to Earth to find out what happened to human kind.

The 15 tracks of the album constitute a dreamy and musical trip around the world, made like a movie in space and time, a journey at the edge of earthly music and human societies.

The album is out now and available via Cherry Red. Get the CD edition here, and find the title on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.