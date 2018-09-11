JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS Premier New Song "Fresh Start"; Audio Streaming

The new Joan Jett And The Blackhearts song, "Fresh Start", is available for streaming below. The song was recorded exclusively for the upcoming Bad Reputation documentary, premiering on September 28th, and is included on the soundtrack for the film.

“Sometimes you need to say to yourself, ‘Am I still enjoying what I’m doing? I need to find the fire again,'” Joan Jett told Entertainment Weekly, who premiered the song. “Part of it was just thinking about rock in general. It’s always been a young person’s game, writing about sex, love and partying. As rock and rollers get older, what do they write about? I’m not sure there’s an answer, but we’re looking for it.”

Sony Music Entertainment and Legacy Recordings, a division of SME, have entered into an historic new agreement with Blackheart Records, the groundbreaking American music label founded in 1980 by rock icon Joan Jett, legendary songwriter/producer Kenny Laguna and Meryl Laguna. The new SME/Legacy/Blackheart pact covers the worldwide rights to Joan Jett's recorded music catalog, including indelible classics and global hits such as "I Love Rock 'N' Roll", "Crimson and Clover", "Bad Reputation", "Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)" and more.

Legacy Recordings has made a variety of Joan Jett titles available for the first time on streaming services and digital service providers. The first wave of Legacy's Blackheart Records releases includes Jett's studio classics Bad Reputation, I Love Rock 'N' Roll, Glorious Results Of A Misspent Youth, Sinner, Pure And Simple, and Unvarnished (standard and deluxe); the compilation albums Flashback, Fetish, and Greatest Hits (standard and deluxe); and special editions of I Love Rock 'N' Roll 33 1/3 Anniversary and Joan Jett - The First Sessions. These new releases join Joan's four SME catalog titles already online - Good Music, Up Your Alley, The Hit List, and Notorious.

Under the terms of this historic new agreement, the entire Joan Jett catalog - singles, albums, music videos, concert films, etc - will be available under the SME/Legacy umbrella and released in digital and physical formats.

As part of this unique partnership with Blackheart Records, The Thread Shop, Sony Music Entertainment’s in-house merchandising company, will administer Joan Jett’s exclusive merchandising rights, retail licensing and e-commerce on a worldwide basis.

Legacy Recordings acquisition and release of the Joan Jett catalog precedes the upcoming theatrical release of Bad Reputation, director Kevin Kerslake's much anticipated documentary film, which opened to rave reviews at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The film chronicles Joan Jett's extraordinary life and career, from her arrival on the scene as an iconoclastic punk rock pioneer in the 1970s through her evolution as musical role model/chart-topping hitmaker with the Blackhearts in the 1980s-1990s-2000s to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Distributed by Magnolia Pictures in North America, Bad Reputation will play one night only in special theatrical engagements across the country on September 26th, and open for full theatrical runs in New York and Los Angeles on September 28th, when it will also launch on iTunes, Amazon and On Demand everywhere. Theatrical engagements of the film will feature 10 minutes of never-before-seen bonus footage of Joan Jett that can only be seen in theaters.

Under the new agreement, Legacy/Blackheart will release the Bad Reputation soundtrack album on September 28th. The career-spanning soundtrack premieres the new Joan Jett And The Blackhearts track, "Fresh Start", alongside definitive live and studio performances by Joan Jett And The Blackhearts as well as tracks featuring The Runaways, Bikini Kill, members of The Sex Pistols, and more. The album includes "Androgynous", an unreleased track performed by Miley Cyrus, Laura Jane Grace, and Joan Jett.