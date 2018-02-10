JOAN JETT - Magnolia Pictures Acquires North American Rights For Bad Reputation Documentary

Variety reports that Magnolia Pictures has acquired North American rights to director Kevin Kerslake’s Joan Jett documentary, Bad Reputation. Magnolia plans a 2018 theatrical release for the film, which premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie follows Jett from her early years as the founder and backbone of the all-female band the Runaways during the 1970s punk scene. The film title comes from her 1981 solo hit of the same name.

She was frontwoman for the band Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, which saw “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” become a number-one hit in 1982. Her other popular songs include “Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)”, “Light Of Day”, “I Hate Myself For Loving You” and “Dirty Deeds”, She was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015.

“Joan Jett has a pure rock and roll heart and her influence, both musically and as a role model to a generation, has been profound,” Magnolia president Eamonn Bowles said. “Kevin’s film beautifully realizes her journey.”

Read more at Variety.