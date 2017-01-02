JOAN JETT Performs With TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA On Stage In Cleveland At New Year's Eve Show, Fan-Filmed Video Posted

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra rang in 2017 on stage in Cleveland. During their set, they were joined by rock icon Joan Jett. Front row footage of her performance and an extra clip from the night can be viewed below. Go to this location for the complete New Year's Eve set.

During a recent visit to the Nights With Alice Cooper studio, Al Pitrelli and Russell Allen of Trans-Siberian Orchestra performed an acoustic version of the song, “Find My Way Home”. While there, Pitrelli and Allen talked about their new rock opera, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve, and the history of TSO. They also performed “This Christmas Day”. Watch below: