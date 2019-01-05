JOAN JETT Talks To METALLICA Drummer LARS ULRICH About THE RUNAWAYS History - "I Didn't Want To Get Fired From The Band I Started"

This past Sunday, January 6th, Joan Jett joined Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich on his Apple Music Beats 1 online radio show, It's Electric!. Jett spoke about her new documentary Bad Reputation, The Runaways, and being inducted into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

When asked about her history with The Runaways - which also featured Lita Ford, Cherie Currie, Jackie Fox and Sandy West - Jett says: "We had made, what I thought was a really good album called Waiting For The Night (1977). I thought it was a natural progression as we each grew up and figuring out more who we were as musicians and the kind of music we wanted to play. It started to diverge a little bit. I was definitely more straight-up punk rock, and I'm fine with hard music. But I think Lita and Sandy wanted to go in that direction much more than I did. I had a bad feeling. I didn't want to get fired from the band that I started."

The entire chat is streaming below:





Lars Ulrich's Apple Music Beats 1 online radio show, It's Electric! airs weekly at at 7 PM, EST / 4 PM, PST. Tune in here.