JOE BONAMASSA Announces 10 New Acts For 2nd Annual Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean Cruise

Following six sold-out Caribbean cruises and a sold-out inaugural Mediterranean sailing - Joe Bonamassa, Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, and Sixthman announce the second annual Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II, sailing August 14-19, 2020 on the beautiful Norwegian Jade from Barcelona, Spain to Genoa, Italy and Cannes, France.

As with the previous United States-based sailings and the inaugural Mediterranean voyage, the second European cruise will feature music across multiple stages, Meet and Greets with artists from the lineup, numerous artist collaborations and an exclusive Artist Super Session set led by Jimmy Vivino. In addition to non-stop music, the specially curated schedule of events offers a variety of music-centric activities including an activity with Joe Bonamassa. Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to explore two of the world’s most beautifully renowned cities.

Attendees can spend the day at the waterfront town of Cannes famous for sparkling, sandy beaches and lush attractions, and explore the historic streets of Genoa, a remarkable gem of the Italian Riviera. In 2020, Jonny Lang, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Samantha Fish, Ana Popovic, King King, Jimmy Vivino, The James Hunter Six, The Suffers, Selwyn Birchwood, The Cold Stares, Daddy Long Legs, Elles Bailey, Ben Levin, and Lakota John have already been confirmed and more will be announced to join Joe Bonamassa for the second voyage.

Only 15% of staterooms are remaining and fans are encouraged to reserve now at bluesaliveatseaeurope.com. Double occupancy staterooms on Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II begin at $1,650 per person, plus taxes and fees, with low deposit amounts and flexible payment plans available. For more information about booking your vacation, visit bluesaliveatseaeurope.com or call Sixthman directly at +44 808 164 1488 between the hours of 10 AM, EST and 6 PM, EST.

A destination of her own, Norwegian Jade offers guests Norwegian Cruise Line’s signature freedom and flexibility during their vacation. Norwegian Jade features 11 delicious and visually stunning dining options, 15 bars and relaxing lounges, a dazzling casino, tranquil spa and gym, updated design and décor in public spaces and brand-new state of the art features on board cabins.