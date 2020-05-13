JOE BONAMASSA's "Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea" Cruise Postponed; Volkswagen Supports Upcoming Live Stream Fundraiser

Guitar legend Joe Bonamassa, in conjunction with partners Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation and Sixthman, have postponed Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean II into next year. The second voyage is now scheduled to sail aboard Norwegian Pearl out of Athens, Greece taking blues fans to Mykonos, Greece and Kusadasi, Turkey on August 17 - 22, 2021.

A full line-up of talented artists will be joining Joe Bonamassa onboard the blues rock festival including Ian Anderson presents Jethro Tull, Walter Trout, Marc Broussard, Ana Popovic, King King, Jimmy Vivino, Terry Reid, The James Hunter Six, The Suffers, Kris Barras Band, Selwyn Birchwood, The Cold Stares, Daddy Long Legs, Jade MacRae, Elles Bailey, Ben Levin, Lakota John and Toby Lee. The original sailing was planned for August 14-19, 2020, from Barcelona, Spain to Genoa, Italy and Cannes, France.

Fans can book their spot for the 2021 sailing here.

“We know how much our guests were looking forward to this special sailing but also know the time right now just isn’t right. With the enhanced health and safety measures being put in place by Norwegian Cruise Line and our new programs giving guests the extra value and flexibility they need right now, fans can be assured when we all come together in the Greek Isles next year, it will be an event that creates memories that last a lifetime”. - Anthony Diaz, CEO Sixthman

In related news, Volkswagen of America today announced it will support a live stream fundraising performance hosted by Joe Bonamassa to financially assist touring musicians affected by COVID-19.

“We are so excited to be working with Joe on this meaningful and entertaining live stream,” said Saad Chehab, Senior Vice President, Volkswagen Brand Marketing. “When given the chance to support individuals in the music industry during this time, it felt like a true Drive Bigger moment that we wanted to be a part of.”

Joe Bonamassa, a prodigy who opened for B.B. King at the age of 12, will also showcase some of his personal vintage Fender guitars and discuss details about each. The performance proceeds will financially support musicians who are unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic through Bonamassa’s Fueling Musicians Program, an emergency relief plan organized by his 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Keeping the Blues Alive. The program provides financial assistance for essential living expenses along with pre-paid fuel cards to qualified musicians in need.

“My sincerest thanks and gratitude to both Volkswagen and Fender Premium Audio for their generous support of our Fueling Musicians Program,” said Bonamassa. “Musicians have a tough road ahead and this will help them regroup until they can head out on the road again when everyone gets the green light.”

To watch the event, visit the VW Facebook page here on Thursday, May 14 at 8 PM, EST.

To donate to the Fueling Musicians Program or to complete an application for assistance, head here.