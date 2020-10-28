JOE ELLIOTT, LZZY HALE, COREY GLOVER, IAN ASTBURY, PERRY FARRELL And Others Confirmed For DAVID BOWIE Streaming Tribute "A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day"

Mike Garson has announced “an amazing star-studded streaming show”, in the form of A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day which livestreams on January 8, 2021 at 6 PM, PT and will be available to stream for 24 hours to follow.

We're performing an amazing star-studded streaming show for the world and you're the first to know with tickets available now!

In 2016, David Bowie left this planet far too soon. In 2020, our A Bowie Celebration tour and the live music industry was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, we're announcing to you first exclusively that on January 8, an enormous group of fabulous artists are coming together with Mike Garson for the weekend of the fifth anniversary of David's passing and what would have been his birthday to reconnect, heal, and share the music. David's music means so much to so many that we can't wait to perform a beautiful setlist of some of his most memorable hit songs along with a collection of deep cut Bowie gems... and we would love for you to join the Celebration!

The concert will feature performances from Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails), William Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Bowie’s good friend and Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman, Gavin Rossdale (Bush), Perry Farrell (Jane’s Addiction), Joe Elliott (Def Leppard), Grammy-winning singer Macy Gray, Ian Astbury (The Cult), Lzzy Hale (Halestorm), Gail Ann Dorsey (David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz), Bernard Fowler (Rolling Stones), Corey Glover (Living Color), Tony-winning rocker Lena Hall, vocal phenom Judith Hill (Grammy winner for 20 Feet From Stardom), and many, many more still to be announced!

We're bringing together dozens of Bowie alumni band members spanning David's career from his 1969 self-titled album to Blackstar including David’s complete final touring band of Mike Garson, Gail Ann Dorsey, Earl Slick, Sterling Campbell, Gerry Leonard, and Catherine Russell along with Zack Alford, Carlos Alomar, Kevin Armstrong, Alan Childs, Robin Clark, Emm Gryner, Omar Hakim, Clare Hirst, Erdal Kızılçay, Tim Lefebvre, Martha Mooke, Holly Palmer, Mark Plati, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton, Bowie’s long-time record producer and musician Tony Visconti, and many more to be announced...

A Bowie Celebration: Just For One Day livestreams on January 8, 2021 at 6 PM< PT and will be available to stream for 24 hours to follow. More info and ticket bundles here.

(Photo of Mike and David backstage at Glastonbury 2000 by Mark Adams)