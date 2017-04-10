JOE LYNN TURNER - New Project With PETER TÄGTGREN To Bridge Gap Between Classic Rock And Industrial Metal; “It’s Gonna Knock You Out”

Rock Overdose's Zisis Petkanas recently spoke with legendary vocalist Joe Lynn Turner, who gave news on a project with Peter Tägtgren (Pain, Hypocrisy) that bridges the gap between classic rock and industrial metal.

Says Joe: “I’ve got a couple of things going on. One of them is I'm asked to do another Sunstorm. Ι guess the success of Sunstorm has been really really good, so all I can tell is there's a lot of good music going on, great music in my opinion, so I guess that around spring 2018 we'll be doing it, and this time when we do it we're gonna make a video that will be released on DVD, with only Sandstorm music, so it's going to be something really very special.

“Personally I'm working with Swedish producer Peter Tägtgren from Pain and Hypocrisy and a few others, and we're writing something like a bridge between classic rock and industrial metal! Something that bridges the two together! Because now there's only classic rock and industrial metal, so we're making something that is going to bridge the two. We've got three songs until now which are phenomenal, I think people will not even understand who I am at this point, because I can change the words when I want and do what I want, I'm singing harder and I'm also singing beautiful and if you listen to the sessions that just came out, it's something really special, because I know how to adapt to the other bands, and the other songs, not many singers can do that, it's gonna knock you out, it's gonna be very different for me, people are gonna be like ''What the fuck is this?'' and will wonder if it's me.”

Read the interview at RockOverdose.gr.