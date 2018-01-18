JOE PERRY Joined On Stage By SLASH, JOHNNY DEPP, CHRIS ROBINSON And Others At L.A. Record Release Show; Video Streaming

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry assembled an all-star band to perform alongside him at a sold-out record release show on Tuesday (January 16th) at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, in support of his Sweetzerland Manifesto solo album.

Sweetzerland Manifesto collaborators Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), David Johansen (New York Dolls) and Terry Reid (solo artist/vocals) are among the artists who performed at the Roxy show with special guests Slash (Guns N' Roses), actor Johnny Depp (Hollywood Vampires), Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes). Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen), Dean and Robert DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Buck Johnson (keyboards/vocals, Aerosmith) and David Goodstein (drums) also took part.

Video from the show can be seen below:

Sweetzerland Manifesto will be released on January 19th. The track "Aye, Aye, Aye", featuring Cheap Trick vocalist Robin Zander, is available for streaming below.

Due out on his own Roman Records imprint (distributed worldwide by Amped Distribution), Sweetzerland Manifesto marks Joe Perry's sixth solo album and is comprised of 10 new tracks. They were all written or co-written by Joe (many with the album's guest vocalists), except for a cover of "Eve Of Destruction" with Joe on lead vocals and Johnny Depp on drums. The album features guest appearances from a long list of Joe's friends, colleagues and rock and roll icons.

Highlights include "Aye, Aye, Aye," which Joe co-wrote with the track's vocalist Robin Zander, and three collaborations with David Johansen, who sings "I Wanna Roll," "Haberdasher Blues," and "I'm Going Crazy," plus as many co-writes with Terry Reid whose lead vocals light up "I'll Do Happiness," (with Zak Starkey on drums), "Sick & Tired" and "Won't Let Me Go".

Sweetzerland Manifesto was recorded at Studio 1480 in Los Angeles and produced by Joe Perry and Bruce Witkin, with Johnny Depp serving as executive producer and additional help from Jack Douglas who co-wrote and co-produced a number of tracks. It was engineered by Witkin and Tony Perry. The album was mixed by Tony Perry with Ari Blitz serving as assistant mix engineer at After Master in Los Angeles. On the album, Joe also teams up with sons Tony and Roman on "Spanish Sushi", which was produced and arranged by The Perry Boys with Joe on guitars and bass, Roman adding synthesizer programming and Tony handling drum programming.

"It's going to be interesting to see what songs people gravitate to because there's such a wide variety of tunes," Joe notes.

Sweetzerland Manifesto tracklisting:

"Rumble In The Jungle (instrumental)

"I'll Do Happiness (featuring Terry Reid)

"Aye, Aye, Aye (featuring Robin Zander)

"I Wanna Roll (featuring David Johansen)

"Sick & Tired (featuring Terry Reid)

"Haberdasher Blues (featuring David Johansen)

"Spanish Sushi (instrumental)

"Eve Of Destruction (featuring Joe Perry)

"I'm Going Crazy (featuring David Johansen)

"Won't Let Me Go (featuring Terry Reid)

"Aye, Aye, Aye (featuring Robin Zander):