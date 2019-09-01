JOE PERRY Talks AEROSMITH's Las Vegas Residency - "We Wanted It To Be A Little More Than Just For Aerosmith Fans" (Audio)

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is featured on the official Eddie Trunk Podcast discussing touring with Aerosmith, the band's Las Vegas residency, and writing with The Hollywood Vampires. The complete interview is available here.

On the Las Vegas residency

Perry: "We wanted to keep the thing real rock and roll, but put on a big show. And so when that was being put together, there was always a rub because there was a lot of computerized stuff, because there are so many moving parts. And there are probably four or five different areas of people running things, because there's so much just moving parts, lights, all that stuff, and you just can't run it like a regular show. But we did study some of the pop acts and things like that, and since we don't have 16 dancers up there, and we probably never will, we thought that we would try a few things to bring up the level of the music itself.

We realized the best thing we could do is just keep it stripped down to Aeromsith. And we filled in a few things; we have a percussionist and another background singer to help fill it out, just something that we wouldn't be able to do on a regular tour. But what we realized during the first run was that the more of the real essential Aeromsith we could give, the better the show was inside of the production around it. And playing some of the songs in that setting made it that much more entertaining, and more entertaining for us because we realized that we could be a lot looser, probably closer to how we would do an afternoon gig at a club."

Aerosmith may be spending some extended time in Vegas these days, but don’t tell the band they’re playing it safe. Halfway through their new Vegas residency, Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild (based on their 1994 single of the same name) the rockers say it’s been one of the most thrilling endeavours in their storied career thus far.

“This has been an incredible opportunity to play a smaller version of our regular show in an intimate seating [and] a way to present the heart and soul of the band’s essence with added elements you wouldn’t have ever been able to do in a one-night-only setting,” Joe Perry says. “It’s something very different than what we have ever done before.”

Read the full report at Variety.com.

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. The show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Upcoming dates include:

September 21, 23, 26, 28

October 1, 3, 6, 8

November 14, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 29

December 1, 4

Get your tickets now at this location.