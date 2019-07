JOE PERRY - "When The Time Is Right, AEROSMITH Will Come Around To Do Another Record"

Consequence Of Sound recently spoke with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry about his supergroup The Hollywood Vampires, and they asked him if recording with Hollywood Vampires bandmates Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp got his creative juices flowing for new Aerosmith music.

“Actually I had just finished working on my last solo album [prior to the new Hollywood Vampires LP],” he said, “so I had been in the studio for the three or four months before we started on the Vampires record - so I was already rolling in the studio. It doesn’t take much to get me going - I love to record. So, when the time is right, Aerosmith will come around to do another record.”

Aerosmith are currently in the midst of the second leg of their Las Vegas residency, Deuces Are Wild, at the Park Theater at Park MGM. The band has released this new video, offering a recap of their show on July 4:

The Deuces Are Wild show is presented with live THX certified L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive sound in partnership with THX and L-Acoustics. The show, directed by Amy Tinkham, opens with a roughly 30-minute retrospective of the band's career with previously unreleased audio and visuals from Aerosmith's archive. For this segment, Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who created the soundscape for The Beatles' Love by Cirque Du Soleil in Las Vegas, took some of the band’s classic music and material from recording sessions and remixed it for immersive sound at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

Remaining dates include:

July 9

September 21, 23, 26, 28

October 1, 3, 6, 8

November 14, 16, 19, 21, 24, 26, 29

December 1, 4

