JOE SATRIANI - "I'm Living Proof That It's Important To Feel Comfortable And Inspired"

Rick Beato caught up with guitar legend Joe Satriani, who discussed what he's currently working on and the experiences that shaped him as a player. He also talks about how every generation creates their own music and why it's a great thing. Check out the interview below.

Satriani: "It's important when you're recording or playing live, that you feel comfortable with your gear, so I'm not gonna discount that at all. I'm a guy who stuck with a company (Ibanez) because they kept saying, 'We'll make it the way you want it.' And they just keep doing it, and I keep loving it. I'm living proof that it's important to feel comfortable and inspired so that there's never that roadblock in front of you - or at least you minimize it to the most that you can."

Satriani's Stripped x Three features full backing tracks from the complete Shapeshifting, Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards, and Is There Love In Space? albums. Included with the music is a special digital compilation booklet with original liner notes and credits, and it is all packaged within a replica Joe Satriani Ibanez signature guitar USB stick and custom case. Pre-order now; release delivery anticipated November 2020.

Satriani: "This collection represents three albums of backing tracks released years apart from each other spanning 16 years: Is There Love In Space? from 2004, Black Swans And Wormhole Wizards from 2010, and 2020's Shapeshifting. Three remarkably different albums recorded and mixed in remarkably different locations. At the heart of it is my love for composing unique and moving music for the electric guitar. Each album project I undertake pushes me to discover new ways to write , play, produce and record. I love the journey as much as the end result. With this compilation of backing tracks you get to peak behind the curtain a bit and experience that journey as I built the songs in the studio. And, of course, you can play along!"

Satriani recently released an animated music video for "Yesterday’s Yesterday", a track from his new album, Shapeshifting, out now via Sony Music/Legacy Recordings. Watch the clip below.

Shapeshifting was co-produced by Satriani and Jim Scott (Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) with longtime associate John Cuniberti on board handling the mastering duties. Satriani enlisted a wide range of collaborators, both old and new, to help him bring the songs to life. Legendary drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Fogerty), bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction) and keyboardist Eric Caudieux were the core musicians on the new album with additional contributions coming from Lisa Coleman (The Revolution) and Christopher Guest.

Tracklisting:

"Shapeshifting"

"Big Distortion"

"All For Love"

"Ali Farka, Dick Dale, An Alien And Me"

"Teardrops"

"Perfect Dust"

"Nineteen Eighty"

"All My Friends Are Here"

"Spirits, Ghosts And Outlaws"

"Falling Stars"

"Waiting"

"Here The Blue River"

"Yesterday’s Yesterday"

