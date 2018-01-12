JOE SATRIANI Joins Forces With G3 Tour Mates JOHN PETRUCCI And PHIL COLLEN, As Well As CARLOS SANTANA, NEAL SCHON & More To Raise Money For North Bay Fire Relief In Sonoma County

World-renowned guitarist, and Bay Area resident, Joe Satriani, has announced a fundraising auction, set to launch this Sunday, January 14th, at the Fox Theater in Oakland, CA to benefit the North Bay Fire Relief in Sonoma County. The online auction will be live for one week, with bidding ending on January 21st.

The auction will feature autographed collectible guitars from Joe as well as his G3 tour mates (John Petrucci and Phil Collen), in addition to guitars signed and donated by fellow Bay Area residents: Carlos Santana and Neal Schon. Other items up for auction include a Huey Lewis signed harmonica and a Bill Gibson signed drumhead, along with signed posters and memorabilia from past G3 tours. Net proceeds will go to North Bay Fire Relief, including UndocuFund, directly assisting the affected undocumented residents of Sonoma County. The auction is being curated and administered by Bananas at Large.

Satriani has lived in the Bay Area for over 30 years and considers it home. His longtime manager, Mick Brigden, was directly affected by the fire as his entire neighbourhood was destroyed, although thankfully, his house was spared. Raising funds to support those affected in their own backyard is important to the multi-Grammy nominated guitarist.

Satriani says, “This special auction for North Bay Fire Relief in Sonoma County is close to my heart. So many of my friends and coworkers are still in need after the devastating wildfires. Please join me and my musical buddies in raising some funds to provide some love and care. Thank you!”

Joe Satriani's 16th solo album, What Happens Next, is out now via Sony/Legacy Recordings. The new, instrumentally electrifying album features a power trio of legendary status; Satriani on guitar and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple,Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), the latter reuniting with Satriani for the first time since their work in the supergroup Chickenfoot. Satriani is once again joined by producer/engineer/mixer Mike Fraser, his frequent collaborator over the last 20 years, on What Happens Next. Fraser is well-known for recording/mixing every AC/DC album since 1990’s The Razors Edge along with his classic works with Satriani going back to the release of Crystal Planet in 1998.

These new tracks literally vibrate the soul with an energy rarely found these days. From the dynamic opening track, “Energy”, to the majestic crunch of “Thunder High On The Mountain”, and the easy, sensual cords of “Smooth Soul”. This unparalleled rock-rhythm section gives What Happens Next a depth of groove that sets it apart from Satriani’s other work.

Since its debut in 1996, Satriani’s G3 tour has featured the world’s greatest guitarists (everyone from Steve Vai and Eric Johnson to Steve Lukather and Robert Fripp) and has become a consistent concert hall sell-out attraction in the US, South America, Europe, Australia and Japan. “I could say that I’m surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it’s grown, but in a way I’m not,” Satriani says with a laugh, “I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It’s fun, it’s unpredictable, it’s wild – it’s everything you could want in a show.”

In addition to this new album and exciting tour news, a new documentary Beyond The Supernova, shot by Satriani’s filmmaker son, ZZ, makes its debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival this October. The tour documentary chronicles Joe, along with his band and crew, on their last Shockwave Supernova tour throughout Europe and Asia.

What Happens Next tracklisting:

“Energy”

“Catbot”

“Thunder High On The Mountain”

“Cherry Blossoms”

“Righteous”

“Smooth Soul”

“Headrush”

“Looper”

“What Happens Next”

“Super Funky Badass”

“Invisible”

“Forever And Ever”

“Thunder High On The Mountain”:

“Energy”:

2018 G3 Tour featuring Joe Satriani, John Petrucci & Phil Collen:

January

12 - Historic Elsinore Theatre - Salem, OR

13 - Grand Sierra Theatre - Reno, NV

14 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

16 - Delta Hall at Eccles Theater - Salt Lake City, UT

17 - Brooklyn Bowl - Las Vegas, NV

18 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, AZ

19 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

20 - Balboa Theatre - San Diego, CA

21 - Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

24 - Historic Paramount Theatre - Denver, CO

25 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

26 - The Pavillion at The Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

27 - Austin City Limits - Moody Theater - Austin, TX

28 - Hobby Center for the Performing Arts - Houston, TX

30 - Hard Rock Live - Orlando, FL

31 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL

February

1 - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre - Pompano Beach, FL

2 - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Hall - Fort Myers, FL

3 - Mahaffey Theater - St. Petersberg, FL

6 - Raleigh Memorial Auditorium - Raleigh, NC

8 - Toyota Presents Oakdale - Wallingford, CT

9 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY

10 - Palace Theatre - Albany, NY

11 - The Palace Theatre - Greensburg, PA

14 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

15 - Orpheum Theatre - Boston, MA

16 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

17 - Merriam Theater - Philadelphia, PA

18 - New Jersey Performing Arts Center - Newark, NJ

20 - Auditorium Theatre - Rochester, NY

21 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

22 - Hard Rock Live - Northfield, OH

23 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, IL

24 - State Theatre - Minneapolis, MN

25 - Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI