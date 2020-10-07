JOE SATRIANI Talks To RYAN ROXIE About His EDDIE VAN HALEN-Inspired Single "Nineteen Eighty"; Video

In the video below, a clip from the new episode of the "In The Trenches With Ryan Roxie" podcast, Joe Satriani talks to Ryan Roxie about his Eddie Van Halen-inspired single, "Nineteen Eighty".

"A finished piece of music, it's the most beautiful expression for somebody who just had a vision," says Joe giving love and praise to the late guitar legend.

Adds Ryan Roxie: "We live-streamed this podcast Tuesday, Oct. 6th, and then learned of Eddie's passing only hours later. With much love and respect worldwide, EVH, one of the most influential guitarists of our time, rest in peace."

Check out the entire episode here.



(Top photo - Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)