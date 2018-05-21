JOE SATRIANI - "The Internet Can Create Lifelong Fans Who Don't Care About Hit Singles; They Really Do Care About Your Music On A More Realistic Level"

Guitar legend Joe Satriani was recently interviewed by Bucketlist Sessions. In the clip below he offers his thoughts on how modern day technology has affected the music industry, talks about his touring band and his touring schedule, and the importance of musicians making full length albums.

As reported by Guitar World, Satriani became the latest recipient of the prestigious SENA European Guitar Award at a ceremony and concert in Gebouw-T in Bergen op Zoom, the Netherlands. The award recognizes the musical contributions of legendary guitar players and pioneers. Previous recipients include Brian May, Steve Lukather, Slash and Satriani's longtime friend—and former student—Steve Vai.

In the clip below, guitar legend Steve Vai congratulates Satriani on receiving the award as only he can: