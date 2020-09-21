JOEL HOEKSTRA, DINO JELUSICK, VIRGIL DONATI And TONY FRANKLIN Perform Lockdown Version Of DEEP PURPLE's "Stormbringer" (Video)

September 21, 2020, 25 minutes ago

news joel hoekstra tony franklin dino jelusick virgil donati deep purple hard rock

JOEL HOEKSTRA, DINO JELUSICK, VIRGIL DONATI And TONY FRANKLIN Perform Lockdown Version Of DEEP PURPLE's "Stormbringer" (Video)

On September 17th, Six String Salute premiered a virtual concert to support and celebrate the touring and venue crews who are the backbone of live music and depend on shows to make a living. Six String Salute brought together guitarists and guitar-centric bands to share exclusive performances and great rock and roll stories in support of Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

Check out Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake / guitar), Dino Jelusick (Trans-Siberian Orchestra / vocals), Tony Franklin (Blue Murder / bass) and Virgil Donati (Planet X / drums) in a lockdown performance of the Deep Purple classic "Stormbringer".  

 



Featured Audio

CARCASS – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue” (Nuclear Blast)

CARCASS – “The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

HOMICIDE Premieres “Scourge Of God”

Latest Reviews