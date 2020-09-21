JOEL HOEKSTRA, DINO JELUSICK, VIRGIL DONATI And TONY FRANKLIN Perform Lockdown Version Of DEEP PURPLE's "Stormbringer" (Video)

On September 17th, Six String Salute premiered a virtual concert to support and celebrate the touring and venue crews who are the backbone of live music and depend on shows to make a living. Six String Salute brought together guitarists and guitar-centric bands to share exclusive performances and great rock and roll stories in support of Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

Check out Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake / guitar), Dino Jelusick (Trans-Siberian Orchestra / vocals), Tony Franklin (Blue Murder / bass) and Virgil Donati (Planet X / drums) in a lockdown performance of the Deep Purple classic "Stormbringer".