JOEY JORDISON Talks Being Fired From SLIPKNOT - "I Don't Understand What The Deal Was"

In a new interview with AXS.com to promote his new band, Vimic, former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison discussed his controversial firing from the band in 2013, which was presumably caused due to his battle with Acute Transverse Myelitis putting him out of action temporarily.

AXS: I believe it had been reported at the time that you were blindsided by your departure from Slipknot. There was some back and forth, he said/she said in the press. You mentioned that people thought you were on drugs. Given that you had something so afflicting, why did the band not simply come out and explain that it was a medical issue beyond anyone's control and that maybe they just simply chose to continue on while you were rehabbing?

Jordison: "That's a really great question, and that's a hard question to answer as I know that everything is publicized right now so I gotta really watch my words. The thing is, I got visited in the hospital by one member of the band when they all knew I was in there. . . . and next thing you know, I got exited from the band. And I don't know why. I don't understand what the deal was. There's been a bunch of rumors and stuff like, you know, why it was, and it is absolutely untrue. . . . but it's OK. Life takes you down weird paths. . . . I came back right after I got through with this, and I came back, and I did the festivals, and I killed it. . . . I didn't quit Slipknot. I would never have quit Slipknot, ever. I just want the fans to know that. It's important for everyone to know that."

Jordison’s new band, Vimic, have announced a string of European tour dates, scheduled for March 2017. The trek launches on March 7th at Debaser Strand in Stockholm, Sweden. Dates on the flyer below:

Vimic also features singer Kalen Chase Musmecci, as well as Joey's former Scar The Martyr bandmates Jed Simon (guitar), Kyle Konkiel (bass) and Matthew Tarach (keyboards).

Vimic has signed a management deal with Nashville powerhouse CTK Management, where Jordison will reunite with former member of Slipknot's original management team Danny Nozell, and will be represented by United Talent Agency's Neil Warnock internationally and Tim Borror in North America. Additionally, the band is readying the release of a new album for 2017, which will be released on Jordison's joint venture record label. Fans can expect more information, along with additional tour dates and music from the upcoming album, in the coming months.