JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Announce Second US Leg Of Invasion Tour

John 5 And The Creatures have announced the second leg of the Invasion Tour 2019. The tour will kick off on October 30 in Michigan and wrap up just before Thanksgiving. Jared James Nichols, who supported John 5 on the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year, has once again been tapped to open along with additional support from Reverend Jack.

"I'm excited to get back out on the road with The Creatures and play music from the new album," John 5 says. "The response to the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year was amazing and I can't wait to hit even more cities. Jared James Nichols was phenomenal last time around and we are happy to have him join us again."

John 5 And The Creaturess recently announced a special one-off co-headlining show with The Aristocrats (guitarist Guthrie Govan, bassist Bryan Beller and drummer Marco Minnemann) at 1720 in Los Angeles on September 1. A special edition of Invasion will be available for purchase at this show. Tickets for the Los Angeles show are available here.

Tickets for the Invasion Tour and special VIP Packages are available for all shows through the John 5 webstore, here.

Tour dates:

September

1 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 (with The Aristocrats)

October (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)

30 - Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

November (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)

1 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center

5 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

8 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

9 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

11 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

14 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Old Bar

15 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at the House of Blues

16 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

18 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

20 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

21 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head on Stage

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

24 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

The new John 5 And The Creatures album, Invasion - produced and mixed by Barry Pointer at Riot House Studio - proves to be a diverse progression of the sound that John 5 fans have grown to expect from the eclectic virtuoso.

Invasion, featuring the singles "Zoinks!", "Crank It - Living With Ghosts", "I Am John 5" and "Midnight Mass", is available to order now in both physical and digital formats here.

Invasion tracklisting:

"Invasion"

"I Am John 5"

"Midnight Mass"

"Zoinks!"

"Howdy"

"Crank It / Living With Ghosts"

"Cactus Flower"

"I Want It All"

"I Like The Funk"

"Constant Sorrow"