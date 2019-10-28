JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Kick Off Second US Leg Of Invasion Tour This Week
October 28, 2019, an hour ago
John 5 And The Creatures are set to kick off the second leg of the Invasion Tour 2019, on October 30 in Michigan. Jared James Nichols, who supported John 5 on the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year, has once again been tapped to open along with additional support from Reverend Jack.
"I'm excited to get back out on the road with The Creatures and play music from the new album," John 5 says. "The response to the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year was amazing and I can't wait to hit even more cities. Jared James Nichols was phenomenal last time around and we are happy to have him join us again."
Tickets for the Invasion Tour and special VIP Packages are available for all shows through the John 5 webstore, here.
Tour dates:
October (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)
30 - Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI
31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester
November (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)
1 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
3 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center
5 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
6 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club
7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's
8 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground
9 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
11 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar
12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
14 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Old Bar
15 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at the House of Blues
16 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall
17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
18 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend
20 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
21 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head on Stage
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
24 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
John 5 And The Creatures have been announced as special guests for most dates on Queensrÿche's The Verdict 2020 headline tour. Eve To Adam will also support on the trek, starting on January 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and wrapping up on February 27 in Orlando, Florida. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, or VIP packages, head here.
"This is definitely going to be a tour to remember," says John 5. "I'm looking forward to seeing everyone there. Don't miss it!"
Tour dates including John 5 And The Creatures are listed below:
January
17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
23 - Houston, TX – House of Blues
24 - San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box
30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims
February
4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
7 - Denver, CO - Ogden
12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
16 - Boston, MA - Big Night
19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre
21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live
(Photo - Torry Pendergrass)