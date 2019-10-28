JOHN 5 AND THE CREATURES Kick Off Second US Leg Of Invasion Tour This Week

John 5 And The Creatures are set to kick off the second leg of the Invasion Tour 2019, on October 30 in Michigan. Jared James Nichols, who supported John 5 on the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year, has once again been tapped to open along with additional support from Reverend Jack.

"I'm excited to get back out on the road with The Creatures and play music from the new album," John 5 says. "The response to the first leg of the Invasion Tour earlier this year was amazing and I can't wait to hit even more cities. Jared James Nichols was phenomenal last time around and we are happy to have him join us again."

Tickets for the Invasion Tour and special VIP Packages are available for all shows through the John 5 webstore, here.

Tour dates:

October (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)

30 - Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

November (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)

1 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center

5 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

8 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

9 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

11 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

14 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Old Bar

15 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at the House of Blues

16 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

18 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

20 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

21 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head on Stage

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

24 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall

John 5 And The Creatures have been announced as special guests for most dates on Queensrÿche's The Verdict 2020 headline tour. Eve To Adam will also support on the trek, starting on January 17 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and wrapping up on February 27 in Orlando, Florida. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, or VIP packages, head here.

"This is definitely going to be a tour to remember," says John 5. "I'm looking forward to seeing everyone there. Don't miss it!"

Tour dates including John 5 And The Creatures are listed below:

January

17 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

18 - St Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

19 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

23 - Houston, TX – House of Blues

24 - San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

25 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

28 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

29 - San Diego, CA - Music Box

30 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

31 - San Francisco, CA - Slims

February

4 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

5 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

7 - Denver, CO - Ogden

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

14 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

15 - Sayerville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

16 - Boston, MA - Big Night

19 - Glensdale, PA Keswick Theatre

21 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

27 - Orlando. FL - Plaza Live

(Photo - Torry Pendergrass)