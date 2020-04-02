JOHN 5 Explores Three Guitar Styles In Fender Artist Check-In Video

In the new video below from Fender, John 5 invites fans into his home and plays three pieces, each with its own unique and impressive techniques. Be on the lookout for new Artist Check-ins coming soon.

Says Fender: "For each artist that participates in a Fender Artist Check-In, we are making a donation to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to support creators affected during this time."

John 5 stopped by the Guitar World studio to play through his song "Crank It", from the album Invasion. Watch the video below:

John 5 And The Creatures recently postponed their Australian tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. New dates are listed below.

A message states: "In light of the Australian Government COVID-19 directives, including the compulsory 14 day quarantine of all international travellers, the restriction on gatherings of over 500 people, together with the uncertainty of the time frames surrounding these directives, we have decided to postpone the John 5 and Jared James Nichols Australian tour, scheduled for April."

New dates:

September

10 - Melbourne, Australia - The Prince

11 - Sydney, Australia - Manning Bar

12 - Brisbane, Australia - The Zoo