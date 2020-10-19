JOHN 5 Featured In Episode One Of Marshall Amps' The Cutting Room Floor

Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth, Marilyn Manson) kicks off the first episode of The Cutting Room Floor - a new video series from Marshall Amplification that provides a behind-the-scenes look at the guitarists the legendary company has worked with over the years.

In the clip below, John 5 admits, "I would watch TV all the time, and Hee Haw, they always had these amazing, amazing guitar players on there. I was just so attracted to that when I was a kid. That got me playing that kind of stuff."

John 5 And The Creatures are proud to present Live Invasion. Captured at different locations all over the US during John’s 2019 Invasion tour, Live Invasion is the full John 5 And The Creatures live experience on DVD. It features guest appearances by Michael Anthony (ex-Van Halen), Corey Taylor (Slipknot, Stone Sour) and Fred Coury (Cinderella).

Live Invasion is available for in various formats and bundles via John 5's official webshop.