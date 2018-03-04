JOHN 5 - "I Usually Practice About Seven Hours A Day; It's A Comfort Thing"

John 5 met up with Metal Express Radio's Soft Boy to talk about what's new in his world, including is new album It's Alive!. He also reveals some details of his practice regimen.

It's Alive! is the first album released by the world-renowned guitarist to be featured on vinyl, and is also available to purchase with a stunning 24-page, full color tour book covering the John 5 And The Creatures tour journeys so far. It's Alive! was recorded spontaneously at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, Pennsylvania in April 2017.

It's Alive! is available to order in all versions here, including physical CD and LP, MP3's, etc. Stream the track "Season Of The Witch" below.

Tracklisting:

"Guitars, Tits And Monsters"

"Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly"

"Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA"

"Here’s To The Crazy Ones"

"This Is My Rifle"

"Jiffy Jam"

"Hall Haw"

"Season Of The Witch"

"The Nightmare Unravels"

"Portrait Of Sydney Sloan"

"Triple D"

"Black Grass Plague"

"Behind The Nut Love"

"Making Monsters"

"Beat It"

"Now Fear This"

"Medley"

"Season Of The Witch":

It’s Alive! tour dates are as listed below.

March

29 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

30 - Dallas, TX - Trees

31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

April

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

3 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

4 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

5 - San Diego, CA - Brick x Brick

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey

7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d

8 - Fullerton, CA - SlideBar

12 - San Jose, CA - Ritz

13 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

14 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery

15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

18 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

20 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX

21 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Guitar Festival

Get your VIP Great Pumpkin Upgrade Package at this location.

John 5 has revealed that former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will make a guest appearance when he and The Creatures hit the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, California on April 6th. Previously announced guests for the show include Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), and Scott Ian (Anthrax).

John 5 And The Creatures - comprised of guitarist John 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix - recently released their new live album, It's Alive!