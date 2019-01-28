JOHN 5 Jams "Cold Gin" Live With ACE FREHLEY; Fan-Filmed Video

Guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie) joined Ace Frehley on stage this past Saturday (January 26th) in Agoura Hills, California at The Canyon Club to perform the KISS classic "Cold Gin"; fan-filmed footage can be seen below.

After the show, Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx posted the following on social media: "Went with John 5 to see Ace Frehley and his awesome band tonight. John jammed Cold Gin. Ace played great and looked amazing."