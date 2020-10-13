JOHN 5 Pays Tribute To EDDIE VAN HALEN With Unreleased "You Really Got Me" Live Video Feat. MICHAEL ANTHONY, COREY TAYLOR

"It’s difficult to put into words the impact that Eddie Van Halen had on my life," says guitarist John 5 (Rob Zombie, David Lee Roth).

"There’s no one that influenced me more than Eddie. He was an inventor, an amazing songwriter, and the greatest guitar player that ever lived. R.I.P. my friend. As a special tribute, here’s an unreleased track from the Live Invasion album featuring (Van Halen bassist) Michael Anthony, (Slipknot / Stone Sour vocalist) Corey Taylor and (Cinderella drummer) Fred Coury from The Whiskey, which was one of the venues Eddie played the most in L.A."

Eddie Van Halen was 65 when he passed away, October 6th, at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California after a lengthy battle with Cancer.

Get your copy of John 5's Live Invasion, which includes his take on Van Halen's "Take Your Whiskey Home" now at this location.