JOHN 5 Plays Classic Guitars Owned By JIMI HENDRIX, PAUL STANLEY, DUANE ALLMAN And More; Video
February 21, 2018, 7 hours ago
The amazing John 5 (Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth) recently joined Hard Rock historian Jeff Nolan for a deep dive into guitar nerditry. In this video, he plays Jimi Hendrix’s SG Custom, Brian Jones’ iconic Vox Mk. III “Teardrop”, Paul Kossoff’s ’57 Les Paul Jr., Paul Stanley’s Ibanez Iceman, the ’58 Les Paul from the cover of the Stones’ live classic Get Yer Ya-Ya’s Out, Jason Becker’s Peavey “Numbers” guitar, Duane Allman’s Telecaster (the one he used on Wilson Pickett’s “Hey Jude”) and John’s own 1967 Telecaster Custom.
John 5 has revealed that former KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will make a guest appearance when he and The Creatures hit the Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles, California on April 6th. Previously announced guests for the show include Nikki Sixx (Mötley Crüe), Sebastian Bach (Skid Row), and Scott Ian (Anthrax).
John 5 And The Creatures - comprised of guitarist John 5, bassist Ian Ross and drummer Logan Miles Nix - recently released their new live album, It's Alive!
It's Alive! is the first album released by the world-renowned guitarist to be featured on vinyl, and is also available to purchase with a stunning 24-page, full color tour book covering the John 5 And The Creatures tour journeys so far. It's Alive! was recorded spontaneously at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, Pennsylvania in April 2017.
It's Alive! is available to order in all versions here, including physical CD and LP, MP3's, etc. Stream the track "Season Of The Witch" below.
Tracklisting:
"Guitars, Tits And Monsters"
"Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly"
"Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA"
"Here’s To The Crazy Ones"
"This Is My Rifle"
"Jiffy Jam"
"Hall Haw"
"Season Of The Witch"
"The Nightmare Unravels"
"Portrait Of Sydney Sloan"
"Triple D"
"Black Grass Plague"
"Behind The Nut Love"
"Making Monsters"
"Beat It"
"Now Fear This"
"Medley"
"Season Of The Witch":
It’s Alive! tour dates are as listed below.
February
21 - Indianapolis, IN - Vogue
22 - Newport, KY - Southgate House
23 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
24 - Chattanooga, TN - Songbirds
March
29 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
30 - Dallas, TX - Trees
31 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
April
2 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
3 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole
4 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
5 - San Diego, CA - Brick x Brick
6 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey
7 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp’d
8 - Fullerton, CA - SlideBar
12 - San Jose, CA - Ritz
13 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
14 - Fresno, CA - Full Circle Brewery
15 - Sacramento, CA - Harlows
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
18 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
20 - Portland, OR - Rock Hard PDX
21 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Guitar Festival
Get your VIP Great Pumpkin Upgrade Package at this location.