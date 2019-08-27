JOHN 5 To Appear As Guest And Performer At HorrorHound Weekend In Indianapolis

John 5, guitarist for Rob Zombie and his own John 5 And The Creatures, will appear at this year's HorrorHound Weekend, taking place September 6 through 8 in Indianapolis.

John 5 will sign autographs all weekend and perform at an after-hours "Night Terrors" concert event on Saturday, September 7th, located at the neighboring Westin Hotel. The concert will include guest appearances by Scott Ian and Charlie Benante from Anthrax.

HorrorHound Weekend is an annual celebrity-filled event that brings together icons from film, television and music. Admission to HorrorHound Weekend grants ticket holders into an impressive volume of events, including an escape room, gaming area, VR pavilion, star cars (such as "Christine"), costume contests, Q&As and the HorrorHound Film Festival.

John 5 And The Creatures recently announced the second leg of the Invasion Tour 2019, supporting the new Invasion album, released July 31st. Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack will open the tour, which kicks off October 30th in Michigan.

Dates:

October (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)

30 - Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester

November (with Jared James Nichols and Reverend Jack)

1 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

2 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

3 - Ringle, WI - Q&Z Expo Center

5 - Kansasville, WI - 1175

6 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

7 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty's

8 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Underground

9 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

11 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

12 - Memphis, TN - Growlers

14 - Atlanta, GA - Smith's Old Bar

15 - New Orleans, LA - The Parish at the House of Blues

16 - Miramar Beach, FL - Village Door Music Hall

17 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

18 - Charlotte, NC - Amos Southend

20 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

21 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head on Stage

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

24 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall