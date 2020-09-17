JOHN BONHAM Vs. NEIL PEART - METALLICA's LARS ULRICH Settles Debate Over Who Is The Greatest Drummer Of All Time; Video

Lars Ulrich joined Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, The Howard Stern Show, this week. While on the show, Lars joined Howard and the Stern Show staff in deciding whether John Bonham or Neil Peart is the greatest drummer of all time.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show:

The Howard Stern Show, which airs on SiriusXM channel Howard 100, is broadcast live Mondays through Wednesdays starting at 7 AM, ET. Full show episodes are also available on demand.



