JOHN BUSH Talks Carpe Noctem - "We Captured ARMORED SAINT In Its Most Comfortable World, Live"

On February 24th, Armored Saint will release their new live album, Carpe Noctem, via Metal Blade Records.

Metal Wani's William Richards recently chatted with Armored Saint vocalist John Bush. Listen to the audio interview below and hear the pair discuss: the upcoming live album Carpe Noctem, response to the latest studio effort Win Hands Down, and status of upcoming new material.

Bush also talks about how Armored Saint has survived changes in the music business, how important it is to be aware of the money that comes in and goes out, the current state of the world in politics and whether it will impact touring. He also throws light on the career graph of the band, why they always took their time to release quality music without compromise, and one regret in his career which he wishes to change.

For a sneak peek of Carpe Noctum, videos for the live version of "March Of The Saint" and "Aftermath" are streaming below.

Carpe Noctum tracklisting:

“Win Hands Down” (Live)

“March Of The Saint” (Live)

“Stricken By Fate” (Live)

“Last Train Home” (Live)

“Mess” (Live)

“Aftermath” (Live)

“Left Hook From Right Field” (Live)

“Reign Of Fire” (Live)

“March Of The Saint” (Live) video:

“Aftermath” (Live) video:

Armored Saint will return to Ireland and the UK this March (appearing in some cities for the first time!), before playing select USA dates in May. Joey Vera (bass) comments: "We're really looking forward to playing these select UK shows in March. We've never played in Dublin, Manchester, Birmingham or Wales, so we're super excited to play in these places - as well as in Belfast, which we'd played only once before. We get a lot of requests from our UK fan base and since we were offered the headline spot at Hammerfest, we decided to hit some of these other UK cities. So, here we go!"

Armored Saint tour dates:

March

20 - Voodoo - Dublin, Ireland

21 - The Limelight - Belfast, Ireland

23 - HammerFest - Gwynedd, N. Wales, UK

24 - The Rebellion - Manchester, UK

25 - O2 Academy 3 - Birmingham, UK

May

18 - Route 20 Outhouse - Sturtevent, WI

19 - Q and Z Expo Center - Ringle, WI

20 - Reggie's Rock Club - Chicago, IL