JOHN CORABI And MIKE TRAMP Announce Acoustic Show For St. Patrick's Day 2019 In New Jersey

The Dead Daisies / former Mötley Crüe frontman John Corabi and White Lion vocalist Mike Tramp are teaming up for an early St. Patrick's Day show on Sunday, March 17th in Teaneck, New Jersey. Details are available on the flyer below.

Yesterday, Saigon Kick guitarist Jason Bieler has checked in with the following update:

"I'm uber-jazzed and excited to announce that I will be playing with Mike Tramp and John Corabi on March 4th at 37 Main - A Rock Café - which I’m told is very close to Atlanta. Obviously, you guys know me from when I fronted Mötley Crüe, but did you know John Corabi wrote 'When The Children Cry' and Mike Tramp went platinum by crooning 'Love Is On The Way'? Thanks Scoley Entertainment and Music Management for including me and offering use of your jet!"

Go to this location for event details.