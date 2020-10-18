JOHN CORABI In The Studio Working On "Classic, Old School '70s Rock"

John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe, Union) has taken to social media with the following brief update:

"Back in the studio... safely with the maestro Marti Fredriksen and his golden boy Evan Fredriksen getting this shit sounding tight! I’m excited. I can’t wait for you guys to hear this stuff! Classic, old school '70s rock."

In live news, John Corabi will be playing Tulsa, OK at the IDL Ballroom on October 23rd.