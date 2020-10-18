JOHN CORABI In The Studio Working On "Classic, Old School '70s Rock"
October 18, 2020, 37 minutes ago
John Corabi (The Dead Daisies, Mötley Crüe, Union) has taken to social media with the following brief update:
"Back in the studio... safely with the maestro Marti Fredriksen and his golden boy Evan Fredriksen getting this shit sounding tight! I’m excited. I can’t wait for you guys to hear this stuff! Classic, old school '70s rock."
In live news, John Corabi will be playing Tulsa, OK at the IDL Ballroom on October 23rd.