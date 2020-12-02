JOHN CORABI Talks Forthcoming Autobiography - "It Talks About Everything, It Explains 'Uncle Jack'; There's No Punches Being Pulled"

On a recent episode of the 80's Glam Metalcast, Mötley Crüe historian and author Paul Miles talked about working with former vocalist John Corabi on a new book.

Miles: "Over the last year and a half to two years, I have been working with John Corabi in helping him bring his life story to fruition. We are at the point where we have finished the manuscript and we've got his story down. Now our attention has turned to publishing and getting it out next year. It's an amazing story, he goes into all the details about his life. We all know Nikki Sixx had a tough upbringing, Corabi had a lot of hardships he had to overcome in his life as well. Fans know a little about that from the song 'Uncle Jack' (on the Mötley '94 album) about his pedophile uncle. I won't get into too much - Crab will do full press on it as we get closer to the release. I can tell you it's amazing and the fans will truly enjoy reading it."

The new book is titled Horseshoes And Hand Grenades, and Corabi spoke with the Thunder Underground podcast about it, saying "It literally goes from my birth, back to the very beginning. It talks about my side of the family and my mom's, and the neighborhood I lived in, and just everything. It explains (the song) 'Uncle Jack'. If you're familiar with the Mötley record (from 1994) you know that was about my uncle, and it goes through all of that shit. Marriages and divorces and infidelities, and then the bands as well. What I was going through trying to get a record, and once I got the record deal. So it's not just focused on Mötley or one band; it's literally my life from front to back, right up until now. Leaving The Dead Daisies to pursuing my solo career (again), making John Corabi a brand or a household name. And there's no punches being pulled. I know I'm being honest. I know there's a few people I'm probably gonna piss off a few ex-wives and whatever, but fuck it. It is what it is. It's honest."