JOHN CORABI Talks Joining And Recording With MÖTLEY CRÜE, Performs Live Acoustic Version Of "Misunderstood" (Video)

Vocalist John Corabi (The Dead Daisies) did one album with Mötley Crüe, released in 1994. The single "Hooligan’s Holiday" became a Top 10 hit on mainstream radio in the US. In the clip below he talks about his times with the band and how he got the call to join them.

Following the interview, Corabi performs an acoustic version of "Misunderstood" from the self-titled Crüe record album and The Scream's "Man On The Moon"

The interview took place at the Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ on March 17th

Corabi is gearing up to kick off his first-ever solo of Australia in 2019. Corabi will be touring the country in March next year, and will be performing the self-titled Mötley Crüe album from 1994, the album where Corabi fronted the band, replacing Vince Neil.

Dates are as follows:

March

28 - Crowbar Sydney - Leichhardt, NSW

29 - The Prince - St Kilda, VIC

30 - Crowbar - Fortitude Valley, QLD

31 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, SA