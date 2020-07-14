JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Announce New Tour Dates For 2021; American Amadeus Album Due In January

As was to be expected, glam rock band John Diva & The Rockets Of Love will not be totally untouched by the restrictions of the Corona pandemic.

Following their successful debut album, Mama Said Rock Is Dead (top 25 of the German album charts), and lots of celebrated shows in the wake of its release, their autumn 2020 tour has had to be moved to spring 2021, with the added bonus of a number of additional shows. Tickets already bought will remain valid.

Frontman John Diva comments on the postponement: “My esteemed friends, it never rains but it pours and you’ve probably been expecting it. Even the almighty Diva must bow to the pressures of reality. We are forced to postpone the release of our second album American Amadeus as well as the corresponding tour. I know that your lives now seem almost pointless but please dry your tears: we will come back next year, stronger, even prettier and hotter than hell. 2021 will be a new beginning: we`ll meet again to laugh and lie in each other's arms and rock out like there's no tomorrow. Stay strong, don’t forget us, because you are always on our minds!”

To make the wait a little more bearable for their many fans, John Diva (vocals), Snake Rocket and J.J. Love (both guitar), Remmie Martin (bass) and Lee Stingray Jr. (drums) are set to release the first lead single including cool video clip in a few weeks’ time and will present their new album, American Amadeus, on January 15 January 2021, on time for the start of their tour. More information to follow soon.

2021 tour dates:

March

5 - Bremen, Germany - Aladin

6 - Solingen, Germany - Cobra

7 - Berlin, Germany - Galaxy

12 - Fulda, Germany - Kreuz

13 - Munich, Germany - Strom

14 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

18 - Kiel, Germany - Orange Club

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

24 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

25 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

26 - Davos, Switzerland - Montana Saal

27 - Davos, Switzerland - Parsennhütte

April

9 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex

10 - Leipzig, Germany - Naumann

16 - Koblenz, Germany - Cafe Hahn

17 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

23 - Isernhagen, Germany - Blues Garage

24 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof