JOHN DIVA & THE ROCKETS OF LOVE Sign With SPV / Steamhammer; Debut Album Due In February

What started some six years ago as an 80s rock show paying tribute to icons such as Van Halen, Mötley Crüe, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi has long developed into a hot, autonomous act with fantastic songs and an impressive stage show: John Diva & The Rockets Of Love, a flamboyant rock band in true 80s style, graced with a talent for breathing fresh air into the classic rock music genre, are scheduled to release their debut album, Mama Said Rock Is Dead, via Steamhammer/SPV on February 8th.

November 23rd will see the arrival of their lead single, "Lolita", supported by a congenial video clip featuring scantily clad girls and sunny beach scenes. The second single, "Rock 'N' Roll Heaven", will be out on January 18th, masterly presented Tarantino-style in a dusty Western-type desert landscape.

The twelve songs were produced by Michael Voss (Mad Max, Michael Schenker, among others), with Chris von Rohr (Krokus, Gotthard) involved as creative supervisor.

Alongside frontman/womanizer John Diva as the musical and visual focus, the band includes guitarists Snake Rocket and J.J. Love, bassist Remmie Martin and drummer Lee Stingray Jr. John Diva & The Rockets Of Love have performed their spectacular shows in recent years in front of thousands of fans, three times at the Wacken Open Air (2014, 2015 and 2018), at the 2016 Turock Festival in Essen and at the Hamburg Harley Days in summer 2018, among others.

In view of the upcoming releases, John Diva & The Rockets Of Love look forward to a fruitful collaboration with SPV: “Our shelves are chock-a-block with countless important albums that came out on Steamhammer in recent years. So in a way we’ve arrived exactly where we belong!”

SPV/Steamhammer A&R Olly Hahn is unmistakably proud of his latest signing: “In John Diva & The Rockets Of Love we’ve without a doubt enlisted one of the best live acts on the current scene. Now they’re set to prove their brilliant compositional skills, too.”

Live dates:

October

19 - Mallorca, Spain - Full Metal Holiday

27 - Vechta, Germany - Gulfhaus

November

2 - Lübeck, Germany - Radio BOB! Nacht

24 - Siegburg, Germany - Kubana

December

8 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel/Nikolaut (sold out)

14 - Erlensee, Germany - Erlensee rockt

22 - Solingen, Germany - Cobra

February

8 - Hagen, Germany - Stadthalle (album release show)

9 - Bensheim, Germany - Rex