JOHN HOYLES - Former WITCHCRAFT Guitarist To Release New EP In September

Celebrated guitarist John Hoyles (Spiders, Big Kizz, ex-Witchcraft) will release a two track 7" of new material, titled "Can't Fight Change" / "Leavin' Tonight", on September 27 via Bad Omen Records. The new EP is available for pre-order here.

Born and bred in London, John Hoyles moved to Sweden in his early teens where he became the lead guitarist in the legendary doom metal band Witchcraft in the year 2000. Nine years later he founded the band Spiders, and in 2016, he formed the group Big Kizz, together with his friend Axel Sjöberg from Graveyard. Whether creating in tandem with his fellow musicians or flying solo on his own, Hoyles creates music from the heart: some punk, pub rock, a little 70's glitter, heavy psych and a touch of vintage metal. His playing and singing are honest and accomplished while his warm, wicked tone is unmistakable.

On the upcoming 7" / digital release, Hoyles further solidifies his stake as one of the aughts' most exciting and magnetic underground rock players. "Can't Fight Change" is a hooky, summertime single driven by a memorable wah-wah melody and indispensable lyrical messaging. "Leavin' Tonight' is a swift, surging song propelled by a UFO-inspired main riff and take-charge urgency that will instantly have heads nodding and feet moving.

In sync with this release, Bad Omen Records will reissue Hoyles' 2017 solo album, Night Flight, including the previously unreleased track "Highwire". One of the more interesting rock releases of the past few years, Night Flight, is a killer sounding rock and roll album that would sit right at home in the late 1970’s London scene. It's also the first time that the guitarist brought his gruff British-accented snarl to the mic, to alluring result.

The eight track album clocks in at just under 22 minutes and includes the punk-flavored opener "Talking About You", the acid folk cut "In The Garden", the psychedelic title track, a killer cover of former Pink Fairies guitarist Larry Wallis’ “Police Car”, and more. For additional details, head here.

(Photo - Jenny Segerfelt)