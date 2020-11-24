JOHN LENNON - New Book, John Winston Ono Lennon, Marks 40 Years Since Passing Of Iconic Member Of THE BEATLES

Few rock artists were as fearless and uncompromising as the late/great John Lennon. Whether it be standing up for causes he believed in, promoting peace, or penning some of rock’s all-time classic tunes (while taking unexpected musical twists and turns along the way), Lennon has become one of rock’s most unforgettable figures. Tragically, his voice was silenced on December 8, 1980 (shortly after turning 40) - just as he had re-entered the public eye, after a five-year sabbatical.

Assembled by author/journalist Greg Prato, the just-released book, John Winston Ono Lennon, provides interesting/uncommon observations and viewpoints into the brilliance of this truly legendary artist. Comprised of interviews with those who worked alongside him (Bob Gruen, Gary Van Scyoc, Bun E. Carlos), admirers of his music (Kasim Sulton, Frank Black, Rufus Wainwright, Ace Frehley, Mike Portnoy), and Beatle experts ('Recording the Beatles' co-author Brian Kehew, editor/publisher of 'The 910' newsletter Doug Sulpy, Beatlemania member Mitch Weissman, DJ/VJ Matt Pinfield), among many others.

Priced at $15.99 for the paperback and $9.99 for the Kindle version, the book is Prato’s fourth release this year - which included books issued in tribute to other fallen rock legends, including AC/DC’s Bon Scott (‘A Rockin' Rollin' Man: Bon Scott Remembered’), Jimi Hendrix (‘Avatar Of The Electric Guitar: The Genius Of Jimi Hendrix’), and Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham (‘BONZO: 30 Rock Drummers Remember the Legendary John Bonham’).

Greg Prato is a writer and journalist from New York, whose writing has appeared via such outlets as Songfacts, Vintage Guitar Magazine, and Consequence of Sound. He is also the author of several popular books, including ‘Grunge Is Dead: The Oral History of Seattle Rock Music,’ ‘The Yacht Rock Book,’ and ‘MTV Ruled the World: The Early Years of Music Video,’ among many others. And you may have even heard him on one of his many radio or TV appearances, which include interviews on ‘The Howard Stern Wrap-Up Show,’ ‘Eddie Trunk Live,’ and ‘Feedback (with Nik Carter and Lori Majewski).’ 'John Winston Ono Lennon' is his 33rd book overall.

Find an excerpt from the book here, and order the book in paperback and Kindle editions here.