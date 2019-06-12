JOHN PETRUCCI Dives Into DREAM THEATER's Distance Over Time Album; Video

In this new video from Sweetwater, guitarist John Petrucci shares insights on recording Dream Theater's Distance Over Time album.

Segments include:

0:00 - Songwriting

18:00 - Tone

35:06 - Recording techniques

44:00 - Layering octaves

48:00 - Chord structure

53:00 - Soloing

1:00:00 - New guitars

1:06:13 - Storytelling/themes

1:25:00 - Out of this world 7-string guitar tones

Distance Over Time showcases a newfound creativity for Dream Theater while maintaining the elements that have garnered them devoted fans around the globe. The album also marks the first for the band’s new label InsideOutMusic / Sony Music.

The artwork was created by long-time cover collaborator Hugh Syme (Rush, Iron Maiden, Stone Sour). Distance Over Time was produced by John Petrucci, mixed by Ben Grosse and mastered by Tom Baker.

Distance Over Time tracklisting:

"Untethered Angel"

"Paralyzed"

"Fall Into The Light"

"Barstool Warrior"

"Room 137"

"S2N"

"At Wit’s End"

"Out Of Reach"

"Pale Blue Dot"

"Viper King" (Bonus Track)

“Paralyzed” video: