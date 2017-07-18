JOHN PETRUCCI Remembers Recording DREAM THEATER’s Breakthrough Album, Images And Words - “We Had No Idea That It Would End Up Doing What It Did For Us”; Video

In an interview with Germany's Gitarre & Bass, Dream Theatre guitarist John Petrucci discusses the recordings for the band's breakthrough 1992 album, Images And Words.

Says John: “We had no idea that it would end up doing what it did for us, basically launch our touring and international career as a band, but that’s really what it did. We had no idea, no. In fact, we didn’t even write songs, really, that had that potential in that atmosphere because all the things that were being played on the radio sounded nothing like Dream Theatre, so we didn’t really think we had a chance.”

Dream Theater recently announced the next leg of their Images, Words & Beyond 25th Anniversary Tour, which sees the pioneering group celebrating the 25th anniversary of their milestone RIAA gold-certified album, Images And Words. The Asian headline dates kick off September 9th in Nagoya, Japan at Toyota City Cultural Hall. The run includes three additional nights in Japan and a stop in Singapore. The show will feature a live set of Images & Words in its entirety, along with fan favorites from the band's catalogue.

The tour schedule is as follows:

September

9 - Toyota City Cultural Hall - Nagoya, Japan

10 - Bunka Gakuen HBG Hall - Hiroshima, Japan

11 - Tokyo Budokan - Tokyo, Japan

13 - Grand Cube - Osaka, Japan

October

3 - Zepp Big Box - Singapore