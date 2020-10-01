JOHNNY SOLINGER Announces First Ever All SKID ROW Solo Show

Johnny Solinger - who sang lead vocals for Skid Row from 1999 to 2015, appearing on the Thickskin and Revolutions Per Minute albums, as well as the United World Rebellion and Rise Of The Damnation Army EPs - will headline a special show at Warehouse Live in Houston, Texas on October 16th.

"My first ever Skid Row set will go down at the 1100 seater Warehouse Live in a couple of weeks," says Solinger. "With young stud players… Been five years since I’ve played most of these songs but I promise to deliver… I don’t know what capacity they will allow in but if you ever felt for the band with me in it you should be there… my friends from KISS tribute and stellar Motley Crue tribute will be opening the show and they rule… If you want to get out and about this is the time. Look forward to rocking the shit out of you… Be safe until then... It will be great I hope to see you there… Wear your masks and come prepared to party… We need it!"

Ticket info is available here.

Check out Johnny performing "I Remember You" with Skid Row live in 2009, and "Slave To The Grind" live in 2003: