JON BON JOVI Invites You To Write A Verse - "If You Can't Do What You Do, You Do What You Can" (Video)

"These are uneasy times we’re dealing with, but we’re all in this together," says Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi. "I wrote the first verse and the chorus. Write me a verse. Let’s tell your story....#DoWhatYouCan."

Watch the video below:

Bon Jovi 2020, the new album from Bon Jovi, will be released on May 15. Album t-shirt bundles, vinyl, CD, and digital downloads are available for pre-order here. A music video for the single, "Limitless", is available for streaming below.

Jon Bon Jovi on the album’s title: “The meaning behind it - there’s the obvious. It’s an election year, and I couldn’t do any worse. And I also have clear vision. This House Is Not For Sale dealt with a lot of personal matters, and now it’s behind us. So, 2020 - of course, it’s an election year, but more importantly, it’s that I have clear vision going forward.”

Tracklisting:

"Beautiful Drug"

"Unbroken"

"Limitless"

"Luv Can"

"Brothers In Arms"

"Story Of Love"

"Lower The Flag"

"Let It Rain"

"Shine"

"Blood In The Water"

"Limitless" video:

"Unbroken" video:

The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour, presented by Live Nation, is scheduled start in the US this June and play arenas across America. The Bon Jovi 2020 Tour will feature Bryan Adams.

Tour dates:

June

10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

11 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

13 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

16 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center at San Jose

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

20 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena *

23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

25 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

26 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

July

10 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

16 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

19 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

21 - Chicago, IL - United Center

23 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

25 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

* without Bryan Adams