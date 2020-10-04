JON BON JOVI - "There's Not A Day That Goes By That I Don't Wish RICHIE SAMBORA Had His Life Together And Was Still In The Band"

Jon Bon Jovi is featured in a new interview with Germany's Radio Antenne discussing Bon Jovi's new album, 2020. Check it out below.

Q: Is there anything within this career where you would say, 'I should have done this differently'?

Jon: "Very few things - honest to god, very few things. Some things happened that were the catalyst for why other good things happened, you know? There's not a day that goes by that I don't wish that Richie [Sambora] had his life together and was still in the band, and you know, in a weird way it's because of his inability to get it together anymore that we went on and wrote This House Is Not For Sale. It was a very strong record, and that I'm able to write songs like this... Maybe we would've gotten lazy... I don't know where we would have gone, but through all that pain and heartbreak came this.

Jokingly I said that the only thing I ever regretted in my career was not having met Frank Sinatra. I wasn't ready for it at the time. Now what I'd give to have met him - would've been awesome."

