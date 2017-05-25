JON BON JOVI To Receive NABEF Service To America Leadership Award

Renowned musician and philanthropist Jon Bon Jovi will receive the 2017 Service to America Leadership Award from the NAB Education Foundation (NABEF) for his ongoing efforts to combat poverty and homelessness. Bon Jovi, whose music and public service signify the spirit of America and the principles that define the nation, will receive the honor at NABEF’s Celebration of Service to America Awards on June 20th in Washington, D.C.

The Service to America Leadership Award recognizes individuals and organizations responsible for improving the lives of others through extraordinary public service. Considered NABEF’s highest individual honor, the award will be presented during the Celebration of Service to America Awards, held Tuesday, June 20th at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

Bon Jovi is the front man of the iconic Grammy Award-winning band Bon Jovi, which has been credited as one of the most successful rock bands in the world. Over three decades, the group has sold more than 130 million albums and performed nearly 3,000 concerts in over 50 countries for more than 37.5 million fans.

Bon Jovi is also chairman of the Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering positive change and helping the lives of those in need “one soul at a time.” Specifically, the foundation supports programs and partnerships targeted at breaking the cycle of poverty and homelessness in the United States. To date, the Soul Foundation has provided grants to nonprofit organizations across the nation working to create affordable housing for thousands of low-income individuals and families.

“Jon Bon Jovi has entertained audiences for decades and earned world-wide fame as an artist and performer,” said NABEF President Marcellus Alexander. “Despite his fame, Jon has never lost sight of community. His generous support of programs that address hunger and homelessness exemplifies the Leadership Award for which we will honor him.”

Read more at nabef.org.

Bon Jovi recently announced a new addition to their always exclusive coffee table books. This House Is Not For Sale, the book, will be released in October and is currently available for pre-order at bonjoviofficialmerch.com.

Intimate, candid, and visually stunning, This House is Not For Sale offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Bon Jovi, rock icons at the very top of their game, as they do everything from recording their latest chart-topping record to leaving it all on stage for the fans night after night on their latest tour. This House is Not For Sale features over 150 dramatic photographs, many never-before-seen, taken by official Bon Jovi photographer David Bergman, and strikingly honest interviews with each band member by acclaimed music journalist Ray Waddell.

Three editions are included in this very special pre-order.