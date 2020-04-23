JON BON JOVI To Take Over SiriusXM’s The Blend Channel

SiriusXM announced today that Jon Bon Jovi will take over SiriusXM’s The Blend channel on Friday, April 24, at noon, ET, as a part of SiriusXM’s on-going Home DJ Series.

Listeners will hear Jon Bon Jovi straight from his home studio in New Jersey playing the best Blend tracks while sharing meaningful in the now commentary on musicians he loves including Dylan, The Beatles, and his neighbour, Springsteen. He also shares his top five favourite albums from newer artists, and includes Tiger King, as one of his Netflix top picks, along with Ozark and The Crown.

Bon Jovi also thanks his fans for helping him write the first chorus and verse of his new song, "Do What You Can", and how he will be releasing his version of it on the upcoming album, which he still plans on releasing in 2020. The rock legend also talks about how the family is doing some spring cleaning while sheltering in place and encourages listeners to do the same. He finishes his set by saying that he, of course, had to postpone his tour but looks forward “to getting back out there and seeing your smiling faces.”

The exclusive virtual takeover is part of SiriusXM’s Home DJ Series, where stars take over SiriusXM music channels and play their favourite music for listeners across North America.

Jon Bon Jovi’s one-hour virtual channel takeover of SiriusXM’s The Blend will air Friday, April 24, at noon, ET on SiriusXM radios (channel 16) and on the SiriusXM app, and will be available On Demand.

The special takeover will replay on SiriusXM radios on the following dates & times:

- Friday, April 24 at 3 PM, ET

- Saturday, April 25 at 9 AM & 9 PM, ET

- Sunday, April 26 at noon, ET

- Monday, April 27 at 11 AM & 6 PM, ET

SiriusXM’s The Blend plays the superstars of Pop Music from the last 30 years from the artists you know and love, such as Fleetwood Mac, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Billy Joel, Bruno Mars, and Phil Collins.

The Blend is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios (channel 16), and to everyone - including anyone who is not already a SiriusXM subscriber - on the SiriusXM app and connected devices as part of SiriusXM’s recently announced free streaming access period through May 15. For more information and to start listening, visit: SiriusXM.com/streamfree.