JON LORD - Rare Video Of Late DEEP PURPLE Keyboard Legend's 2011 Concerto Recording Sessions Unearthed

The video below features a fascinating behind the scenes document recorded at the Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool on June 1 and 2, 2011 with late Deep Purple keyboard legend, Jon Lord.

This recording process featured Brett Morgan (drums) and Guy Pratt (bass), with Paul Mann conducting the orchestra.

Interestingly, Marco de Goeij, a Dutch composer, is present at the session - Marco actually reconstructed the lost musical score for Jon Lord's Concerto for Group and Orchestra and it was the reason Jon was able to record his piece after the original score was lost in 1969.