JON SCHAFFER On Dedicating DEMONS & WIZARDS Song "Midas Disease" To MALCOLM YOUNG - "Malcolm Is One Of My Favorite Guitar Players Of All Time... He Was The Secret Weapon Of AC/DC"

Demons & Wizards, featuring Jon Schaffer (Iced Earth) and Hansi Kürsch (Blind Guardian), recently released their new studio album, III. In a new interview with Robert Cavuoto for MyGlobalMind.com, Jon Schaffer talks about the new album, and dedicating the song "Midas Disease" to late AC/DC guitar legend, Malcolm Young.

"I was messing around with my Telecaster and my 30 watt Komet amp, which is a knock-off of a Ken Fischer’s Trainwreck amp," says Schaffer. "It has a cool snarl that Malcolm and those guys used. Between the sound and riff, I thought it had an AC/DC vibe and the working title was 'Unbroken'. I sent it to Hansi with the thought it would be a dedication to Malcolm. Lyrically he took it in a TV evangelist direction, which was fine by me. There are a lot of Demons & Wizards fans that don’t like it and don’t feel it belongs on the album. It’s us, and it’s what we wanted! We just had fun with it. It has a unique dynamic that a lot of fans love. AC/DC is one of my favorite bands, and Malcolm is one of my favorite guitar players of all time. He was the secret weapon of AC/DC and the riff master. Their rhythm section is golden."

Read the complete interview at MyGlobalMind.com.

Demons & Wizards musically embodies both musician’s stylistic trademarks and has resulted so far in two hugely celebrated studio albums, Demons & Wizards and Touched By The Crimson King. Both records have been reissued in 2019 on time with the group’s extremely successful return to the world’s stages. Throughout the year, Demons & Wizards presented an impressive stage production and intense sets, toured North America for the first time, performed at renowned festivals such as Wacken Open Air (DE), Hellfest (F), Sweden Rock (SE), GMM (BE), Barcelona Rock Fest (ES), Copenhell (DK), Chania Rock (GR), Metaldays (SI), and played shows in Moscow, London and many more.

Now, the band presents III, a stunning monument of dynamic and powerful heavy metal that simply has all you would expect from these iconic musicians. III is epic, melodic, crushingly heavy, atmospheric, and all in between. 65 minutes of heavy metal mastery.

